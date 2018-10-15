United Airlines at Bluegrass adds direct flight to one East Coast city, drops another.

Blue Grass Airport announced Monday that United Airlines will add daily service to Washington’s Dulles airport on February 14.
The airline will end its service from Lexington to New Jersey’s Newark Airport, serving the New York City area, on February 13, according to the Blue Grass Airport release.
Eric Frankl, executive director of Blue Grass Airport, said that the two daily Washington flights, “in addition to United’s existing Lexington service to Chicago and Houston ... will provide United passengers with another non-stop service to the Washington, D.C. area and a connecting hub when traveling to the Northeast as well as to international gateways.”
The move will leave Delta’s daily flights to and from New York’s LaGuardia airport as the only direct flights from Lexington to the New York City area. Delta also has a daily non-stop to and from Washington’s Reagan-National Airport.
The new flights between Lexington and Washington Dulles will be flown on a 50-seat aircraft and are available for booking immediately online.
