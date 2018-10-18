Lexington’s top 10 home sales in September in each zip code. One sold for $1.3 million.

Lexington’s top-selling house in September didn’t come from the affluent 40502 zip code, but instead from the downtown 40508 area — a substantially updated luxury property on Mill Street. The Tuscany development in Hamburg continued to be busy, as did the Tally Road area of Shadeland East.
Here are the top 10 property sales in each Lexington zip code for September, according to the Fayette County PVA office.
40502
1. 620 Tally Road, $870,000. The property last sold in 2005 for $605,000. It has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 4,781 square feet.
2. 530 Chinoe Road, $767,000
3. 312 Clinton Road, $600,000
4. 1824 St. Ives Circle, $600,000
5. 205 Woodspoint Road, $585,000
6. 2181 Lakeside Drive, $575,000
7. 2372 The Woods Lane, $565,000
8. 625 Tally Road, $515,000
9. 2036 Lakeside Drive, $511,500
10. 329 Sycamore Road, $507,500
40503
1. 338 Jesselin Drive, $390,000. The house last sold for $295,000 in 2008. It has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 3,403 square feet.
2. 609 Vincent Way, $324,900
3. 280 Winn Way, $234,000
4. 2421 Larkin Road, $219,000
5. 2302 Maplewood Drive, $218,000
6. 3509 Maidstone Court, $215,000
7. 688 Halifax Drive, $215,000
8. 607 Pasadena Drive, $210,000
9. 409 Boston Court, $200,000
10. 593 Longview Drive, $199,000
40504
1. 652 Mitchell Avenue, $255,000. The house has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,600 square feet. It last sold in 2017 for $135,000 but appears to have been extensively updated in the bedrooms and kitchen, with dormer space added upstairs.
2. 914 Mason Headley Road, $215,000.
3. 2104 Winterberry Drive, $178,000
4. 1032 Camellia Drive, $177,000
5. 2160 Jasmine Drive, $167,000
6. 1903 Port Royal Court, $166,500
7. 2104 Sage Road, $165,000
8. 1507 Port Royal Drive, $164,500
9. 1821 Yorktown Road, $160,000
10. 2143 Deauville Drive, $153,000
40505
1. 1531 Gaidry Road, $204,000. The house has 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 2,730 square feet. The house last sold in 2016 for $215,000.
2. 1120 Liberty Road, $183,000. This house changed hands twice during September, so technically it comes in at numbers 2 and 3, according to the Fayette PVA office.
3. 929 Idlewild Court, $172,900
4. 1405 North Limestone, $166,000
5. 132 North Broadway Park, $165,000
6. 2010 Eastland Parkway, $160,000
7. 1509 Clarksdale Court, $155,900
8. 2161 Curtiswood Drive, $137,100
9. 2157 Curtiswood Drive, $135,000
40508
1. 366 South Mill Street, $1.3 million
The most expensive house to sell in Lexington in September has 5 bedrooms in 4,291 square feet with a garage apartment, 2-car garage and in-ground pool. It last sold for $1.25 milion in 2015.
2. 707 Bullock Place, $620,000
3. 724 West Short Street, $250,000
4. 416 Johnson Avenue, $194,000
5. 424 Cunningham Lane, $147,000
6. 411 Johnson Ave., $140,000
7. 388 Nelson Avenue, $133,000
8. 459 Delcamp Drive, $92,500
9. 559 Maryland Avenue, $81,000
10. 723 Price Avenue, $54,900
40509
1. 2335 Coroneo Lane, $554,500
In the newest part of the Tuscany development in Hamburg, the new house has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in 2,390 square feet.
2. 2488 Pascoli Place, $519,900
3. 2433 Rossini Place, $490,000
4. 2416 Geppa Court, $484,000
5. 1978 Covington Point, $478,178
6. 1209 Sherborne Place, $475,000
7. 1325 Wakehurst Court, $455,000
8. 2485 Astarita Way, $386,700
9. 721 Lochmere Place, $368,000
10. 1913 Covington Dr., $345,900
40511
1. 1372 Sugar Maple Lane, $452,900
The Griffin Gate House has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 3,827 square feet. It last sold in 2010 for $450 less — $452,450.
2. 2912 Majestic View Walk, $305,000.
3. 2840 Belle Haven Place, $275,000
4. 612 Saunders Springs Way, $249,900
5. 2952 Sandersville Road, $245,000
6. 237 White Oak Trace, $235,000
7. 2700 Woodlawn Way, $225,000
8. 665 Kenova Trace, $225,000
9. 2773 Burnt Mill Road, $220,000
10. 2753 Candytuft Lane, $203,243
40513
1. 2301 Barnwell Lane, $805,000. The house in Beaumont has 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and 4,447 square feet. It previously sold for $775,000 in 2014.
2. 1301 Conyers Court, $800,000
3. 1209 Sebring Lane, $630,000
4. 1304 Conyers Court, $550,000
5. 2016 Bamboo Drive, $535,018
6. 4056 Peppertree Drive, $490,000
7. 1616 Kensington Way, $440,000
8. 2217 Shannawood Drive, $430,000
9. 3459 Snaffle Road, $387,000
10. 2609 Fireside Drive, $375,000
40514
1. 2445 Vale Drive, $355,000
The house has 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and 3,090 square feet. It previously sold for $272,500 in 2013.
2. 2133 Ladera Lane, $330,000
3. 1301 Corona Drive, $325,000
4. 873 Sunny Slope Trace, $298,000
5. 1345 Copper Creek Drive, $293,000
6. 4709 Trace Court, $281,000
7. 4140 Berryman Court, $275,000
8. 712 Mill Ridge Road, $275,000
9. 4361 Clemens Drive, $270,000
10. 2238 Harrods Pointe Trace, $267,500
40515
1. 4897 Pleasant Grove Road, $430,000. The house has 4 bedrooms, 3 full/1 1/2 half bathrooms and 3,443 square feet. The Hartland home last sold in 1990 for $285,000.
2. 254 Manitoba Lane, $367,359
3. 1018 Forest Lake Drive, $350,000
4. 480 Manitoba Lane, $345,000
5. 4844 Coral Creek Circle, $278,000
6. 4032 Kenesaw Drive, $265,000
7. 1100 Aldridge Way, $263,000
8. 4236 Ridgewater Drive, $262,500
9. 2344 Golden Oak Drive, $258,500
10. 4517 Aligan Way, $253,000
40516
1. 224 Fairgrounds Drive, $149,900. The North Pointe house has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,278 square feet. It last sold for $131,500 in 2007.
2. 269 Preakness Drive, $144,000
3. 2129 Belmont Drive, $83,500
40517
1. 3324 Carriage Lane, $212,000. The house has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,683 square feet. It last sold for $175,000 in 2015.
2. 328 Purdue Place, $212,000
3. 3404 Spendthrift Court, $196,000
4. 3458 Elmendorf Circle, $195,000
5. 3455 Spendthrift Way, $180,000
6. 612 Mount Tabor Road, $160,000
7. 3413 Flintridge Circle, $160,000
8. 147 Tartan Drive, $150,000
9. 1115 Jonestown Lane, $150,000
10. 3048 Dartmouth Drive, $138,000
Comments