Peek inside new downtown Lexington hotel that’s taking reservations for 2019

Marriott and Residence Inn on Tuesday released new images of the hotels going up in City Center. Both hotels are set to open in the fall of 2019.

The Lexington Marriott City Center and Residence Inn Lexington City Center hotels, in the former CentrePointe block between Main and Vine, will have a combined 336 guest rooms and share amenities, including 10,000 square feet of meeting space, a fitness center, a rooftop pool and sky bar. They sit atop a three-story 700-space underground parking garage.

The hotels have begun taking reservations for rooms and for the event spaces, according to the news release. The images released Tuesday show the ballroom, the shared bar and a king room.

The $220 million development also includes a shared restaurant for the hotels, as well as a Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse and an office tower next door. Retail space on the ground floor will include a Starbuck’s, a Keeneland Mercantile and other shops not yet announced.

CYBER MONDAY SALE! Only $20 for a full year of digital access! Hurry! Offer ends Monday! SUBSCRIBE NOW

The hotels are owned by City Center Hotels, a company owned jointly by The Webb Companies and Greer Companies, and will be managed by NorthStar Hospitality.





The hotels are being constructed in a unique way, expedited methods such as bathroom pods, pre-poured concrete and pre-cut beams and posts.