Baptist Health Kentucky expanding, adding a building, more cardiac care beds, jobs

Baptist Health Kentucky is planning two major Lexington expansions.
Plans for a new building for primary care and endocrinology in the Beaumont area off Harrodsburg Road and for 43 cardiac beds at the hospital at 1740 Nicholasville Road, have been approved through the Kentucky certificate of need process. The original plan was announced in February.
The $14.4 million expansion will bring the total number of beds at the Nicholasville Road hospital to 434. Baptist Health’ s largest hospital, in Louisville, has 519 beds; the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital/Samaritan Hospital complex has 1,086 beds.
Baptist Health’s new building at Beaumont will include five new primary care physicians, plus additional endocrinologists, said Baptist Health Lexington spokeswoman Ruth Ann Childers. A map of the new two-story building’s location, filed with the city’s planning department, shows it in the area between Beaumont Center Circle, Lakecrest Circle and Wall Street.
Baptist Health’s current Beaumont building is located at 3084 Lakecrest Circle.
Both the new Beaumont building and the additional beds at the hospital are scheduled to open in January, 2020. The expansion will add 100 jobs between the two facilities, Childers said.
Baptist Health also has undeveloped land on Polo Club Boulevard near Hamburg.
Childers said the future of that land is being discussed.
“We want to meet the needs of people who want to access Baptist Health services in that area,” Childers said.
