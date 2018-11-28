Former Bluegrass Stockyards site may now offer millennial apartments, storage units

The Bluegrass Stockyards neighborhood, felled by a fire in 2016, may rise again — as millennial apartments and storage units.
A plan filed with the Lexington planning commission envisions the nine-acre site on Lisle Road as a project called Distillery Heights on Town Branch. Distillery Heights will include 228 apartments in two buildings along with 800 self-storage units in a two-story building.
The apartments will include a clubhouse, pool area and fitness area, according to Jim Akers, chief operating office of Bluegrass Stockyards.
“It’s just the millennial lifestyle, small apartments with some storage nearby,” Akers said. “... All we hear about is the need for more housing in Lexington.”
The area around the former stockyards, which includes the Distillery District, Meadowthorpe, Masterson Station, McConnell’s Trace and Townley Place, is thriving, he said. The McConnell House on the property would be retained, Akers added.
A plan filed with the city last month called for 255 apartment units to be built across three buildings on nearby Manchester Street.
No renderings of the project are yet available, Akers said, and a developer has not yet been identified.
“That area of town is obviously rapidly changing,” Akers said.
The stockyards were destroyed in January, 2016, in one of the city’s largest fires in 30 years. A new stockyards are located on Iron Works Pike in northern Fayette County.
