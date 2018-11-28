Gas prices drop to less than $2 per gallon at some Lexington stations

Did you do a double take? Some Lexington gas stations are selling gas for less than $2 per gallon, likely a welcomed sight for most drivers.
Various Thornton’s, Speedway, Kroger and Sam’s Club gas stations all have gas for $1.99 or cheaper, GasBuddy.com users report.
It’s the least expensive gas has been in Lexington since late 2016, according to GasBuddy.com. Gas prices have lowered significantly since September, when prices averaged in the $2.80s per gallon.
Gas prices still have a way to go before they reach the cost-effective deals of February 2016, a time when travelers could purchase fuel in Lexington for an average of $1.51 per gallon.
With an average of $2.27 per gallon in the state, Kentucky has the seventh-lowest average gas price, according to AAA.
“Currently, 19 states — including Kentucky — already have gas price averages less expensive than a year ago, so as U.S. gasoline demand remains low and supply plentiful, motorists can expect to save at the pump as long as the price of crude oil doesn’t spike,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, AAA Blue Grass manager of public and government affairs.
AAA reports the lowered gas prices might not stay around for long. Crude oil could rise in price next month following a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, who are expected to curtail crude production, AAA said.
