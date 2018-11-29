New landmark coming to downtown Lexington skyline

The rooftop sign for the $230 million City Center development in downtown Lexington was installed Thursday.
The sign, which is expected to be illuminated for the first time on Friday, will be 73 feet wide with a 12-foot illuminated “C” icon and 5-foot illuminated letters spelling out “CITY CENTER,” according to a news release.
It will sit atop the new office tower and penthouse apartments, next to two new hotels. The sign was designated a “landmark rooftop sign” in April by the city. A landmark sign is one that helps to create a unique location, according to the city’s website.
City Center is being developed by a joint Webb Companies/Greer Companies Development partnership. The development is expected to be finished in 2019, with the City Center Marriott and Residence Inn hotels opening in the fall. A Jeff Ruby Steakhouse is expected to open in April.
Comments