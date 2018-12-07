Don’t send mixed messages to your customers if you want to get, keep their business

What Integrated Marketing can do for your business.
As a business owner, you are looking to maximize your communications with customers. Marketing can be confusing, time consuming, and often expensive without a plan and some guidance. That’s where integrated marketing can help your business by enabling your marketing resources to go farther.
Integrated marketing is an approach to creating a consolidated and seamless experience for consumers to interact with your business. It is moving from one-dimensional to three-dimensional by combining all aspects of marketing communication such as advertising, sales promotion, public relations, direct marketing, and social media, through their respective mix of tactics, methods, channels, media, and activities. Integrated marketing allows that all work together as a unified force.
The process is designed to ensure that all messaging and communications strategies are consistent across all channels centered on the customer. It assists customers to move through the various stages of the purchasing process often shortening the process.
There are many benefits to the integrated marketing approach for your business such as:
▪ Brand reinforcement through the integrated approach keeps your brand message strong and consistent developing recognition and trust in consumers.
▪ Cost-effectiveness of integrated marketing allows for a single campaign to cover various channels reducing the costs of content, graphics, and photography.
▪ Greater range by using this approach reaches greater audiences due to how consumers consume media and messages today. - Brand engagement increases when consumers trust you. They become your customer especially when they see it across channels; research shows that average engagement increases by 24 percent when content is published on two or three channels.
▪ Increased revenue happens when integrated marketing strategy is deployed since with the combined effect of cost-effectiveness and greater engagement, helps your bottom-line.
At the most fundamental level, the centralized message has more impact than a disjointed myriad of messages from brands. Integrated marketing cuts through the noise.
Hundreds of pieces of marketing content are blasted daily at consumers. They are overwhelmed and tune out. An example would be of brands during the NFL Super Bowl. Many brands get creative and often that creativity fails to convey the brand’s identity and key messages. While you may remember the commercial, you may not recognize the brand. And that’s not a good thing when investing your valuable resources. On the flip side, think about what brands you know immediately for better or worse. Think about personal injury law firms’ advertising. It can be cringe-worthy, but yet I bet you can recite the phone number. That’s what integrated marketing does.
The brand simultaneously unites its image, develops a dialogue and nourishes its relationship with customers. It creates loyalty with customers by keeping you in their mind. That is meaningful given every business has competition, and that ability to keep you remembered positively in their eyes gives you a competitive advantage in the long-term.
Additionally, integrated marketing with its consistent messages makes it more credible, reducing the risk in the mind of the purchaser. That then shortens the search for products or services. People are less likely to compare when they know brands.
Work smarter not harder while reaching your business goals.
