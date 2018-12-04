Kentucky lighting plant closing. Here’s how many will lose their jobs and when.

Ledvance is closing its Versailles plant, which will idle 260 employees.

A statement obtained by Herald-Leader reporting partner WKYT said that the plant is closing because of decreased demand for its lighting products.

Production is expected to be phased out in September, 2019, according to the statement. The plant was formerly operated by Osram Sylvania.

“The global lighting market continues to move toward solid state lighting, commonly called LED,” the company’s statement said. “This is resulting in diminished demand for such products as fluorescent tubes, tradition BR30 light bulbs and traditional PAR38 flood lights manufactured in the Ledvance Versailles Glass & Lamp manufacturing facility.”

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The 100 employees at the Midwest Distribution Center and the Research & Development Lab in Versailles will not be affected. No one with the press team from the Germany-based Ledvance could be reached for comment. The company’s website says it employs 9,000 people in 120 countries.

In Lexington, about 600 manufacturing employees at Trane learned in October that their jobs would be eliminated by the end of 2019. Trane, which makes HVAC equipment, has operated in Lexington for 55 years.