Woodland Triangle shop to close after seven years

By Cheryl Truman

December 14, 2018 03:41 PM

The store's sale will continue through the end of December or whenever stock is gone.



Bluetique, a women’s clothing store on Woodland Avenue near downtown and the University of Kentucky, is closing after seven years.

Howie Rackmil, one of the partners of the boutique at 235 Woodland, said that the store is closing because of “economic times ... a lot of online competition.”

The company’s Knoxville store, near the University of Tennessee, will remain open, “and we might still come back” to Lexington, he said.

In addition to selling its merchandise, the store is also selling its fixtures, including racks and tables.

He described the store’s market as “college kids, basically.”



The sale will continue through the end of December or whenever stock is gone.

“I am so sad that we’re closing our Lexington location,” Rackmil added.

