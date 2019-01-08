Want to earn a high wage in Kentucky? These are the jobs where demand will grow most.

If you want a high-wage job in Kentucky over the next five years, better look at medicine and technology.
CareerBuilder, a human resources technology company, has issued predictions for the fastest-growing jobs across high wage, middle wage and low wage brackets in Kentucky over the next five years.
The company defined high-wage jobs as $23.60 or more an hour, middle-wage jobs as $14.18-$23.59 an hour and low-wage jobs as below $14.17 an hour.
If there’s a common theme among the jobs, it’s medical care for both humans and their pets, caring for an aging population and implementing new technologies.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The top job categories for high-wage jobs over the next five years are physician assistants, software developers, nurse practitioners, market research analysts and marketing specialists.
The top five are followed by management analysts, respiratory therapists, physical therapists, software developers and veterinarians.
Most of the high-wage jobs require at least a bachelor’s degree, while the middle-wage and low-wage jobs require less formal education.
For middle-wage jobs, massage therapists are expected to be most in demand, followed by bill and account collectors, medical assistants, medical secretaries, veterinary technologists and technicians, phlebotomists, opticians, pharmacy technicians and social and human service assistants.
At No. 10 on the medium-wage jobs is the category of “helpers,” including pipelayers, plumbers, pipefitters and steamfitters.
The fastest-growing low wage jobs by percentage include home health aides, personal care aides, telemarkers, nonfarm animal caretakers, personal care and service workers, and food servers. Other low-wage jobs expected to be in demand are veterinary assistants and lab animal caretakers, bakers, landscaping and groundskeeping workers, and couriers and messengers .
Comments