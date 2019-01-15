New store at The Summit will bring an upscale, ‘Newtucky’ vibe to this buying experience

Relix Bridal will open at The Summit at Fritz Farm on January 21 with a “Newtucky” flavor.
The store will bring “exclusive retail offerings to the Lexington community,” a press release from the Summit says. Co-founders Dan Stewart and Chasta Foust will mix New York fashion district glamor with Kentucky charm, according to the release.
“We are looking forward to providing brides across the Bluegrass with a distinctive and upscale offering currently missing in the market,” Stewart said.
The shop’s offerings will include Justin Alexander Signature, Made with Love, Theia, Wtoo by Watters, Astrid & Mercedes and Eddy K. Relix Bridal will also offer bridal accessories including veils and headpieces.
Relix Bridal is located in Suite 130 along Marion Street at The Summit, across from Bath & Body Works.
