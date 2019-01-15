‘Unfortunate circumstances’ causes closure of this delivery business

Hops2Go, a Lexington delivery service for beer, wine and spirits, is closing.
A Facebook post from the business on January 11 said that “due to some unfortunate circumstances we will be closing our doors. ... Call us for one final delivery or stop in and say goodbye.”
The store website advertised a “store closing sale.” The store itself is located at 211 Rosemont Garden.
The business opened in 2017 with Thomas Towles as president. The business was funded by a silent partner with ties to the area horse industry, Towles said at the time. Towles is the brother of former University of Kentucky quarterback Patrick Towles, who in May 2018 announced he was becoming a missionary.
No additional details about the store closing were available, and Thomas Towles could not be reached for comment.
Although the company marked up prices for its products, delivery was free and tipping was not required.
