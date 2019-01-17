“His leadership has helped thousands of families.” Area United Way president and CEO retiring.

The President and CEO of United Way of the Bluegrass will retire later this year from the position he’s held since 2009, the organization announced Thursday.
Bill Farmer and his wife Kehaulani will move back to his home state of North Carolina to enter a new phase of his life, he said in the organization’s news release.
“I am very proud of what our community and United Way of the Bluegrass have accomplished over the last nine years, and I am confident that this community will continue fighting for the education, basic needs and financial stability of every person in the Bluegrass,” he stated.
Under Farmer’s leadership, United Way of the Bluegrass implemented the Big Bold Goal to help 20,000 local families become more self-sufficient by 2020. United Way of the Bluegrass has helped more than 14,000 families reach greater self-sufficiency, the organization stated in a release.
Since Farmer has been at the helm, more than $42 million in revenue has been raised for United Way of the Bluegrass through its annual fund-raising campaigns; contracts; and private, state and federal grants, according to the organization. The money helps programs serving area residents.
In 2017, Farmer said the organization has had to raise funds in new ways, including grants and donations from private foundations, to fulfill its mission.
“We would like to thank Bill for his leadership in establishing a vision for UWBG with specific goals to close gaps in basic needs, financial stability and education,” stated Board Chair Paul Rooke.
United Way of the Bluegrass covers Anderson, Bourbon, Clay, Fayette, Jessamine, Madison, Montgomery, Scott and Woodford counties.
The board of directors will immediately begin a search for a new president and CEO, the organization said.
