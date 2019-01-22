KentuckyOne Health is no more. Announcement about its future brings change.

KentuckyOne Health said Tuesday it has a new name for its operations in Central and Eastern Kentucky: Now the health care offerings will be called CHI Saint Joseph Health.
CHI stands for “Catholic Health Initiatives.”
Included under the new CHI Saint Joseph Health umbrella are Saint Joseph and Saint Joseph East hospitals in Lexington, Saint Joseph Berea, Saint Joseph Jessamine, Saint Joseph London, Saint Joseph Mount Sterling, Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown, Women’s Hospital at Saint Joseph East and Continuing Care Hospital.
Saint Joseph Health Partners Clinically Integrated Network and Saint Joseph Medical Group provider practices in Central and Eastern Kentucky will also be part of CHI Saint Joseph Health, but will retain their individual names.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“Our facilities’ reputations are built on quality care for all patients and leading-edge technology, and we are excited to continue this legacy and look to the future under this new name,” said Bruce Tassin, chief executive officer and market leader for CHI Saint Joseph Health, in a press release.
In 2017, KentuckyOne Health announced that it would transition ownership of its Louisville operations to focus on its services in Central and Eastern Kentucky.
KentuckyOne Health facilities in the Louisville area, including Jewish Hospital and Frazier Rehab Institute, remain in negotiations for purchase.
Comments