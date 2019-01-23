Blue Grass Airport sets passenger record for the seventh year

A record number of passengers traveled through Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport in 2018, according to a Wednesday press release from the airport.
The airport dealt with nearly 1.4 million passengers in 2018 — 682,662 outbound and 661,296 inbound. That’s a 3.4 percent increase over 2017, according to the airport release, and is the seventh consecutive year the airport has set a record.
Factors that figure in the continued growth include the four airlines operating from the airport — Allegiant, American, Delta and United — continuing to provide additional flights and larger aircraft.
Many of the airlines’ 50-seat passengers jets have been replaced with two-class cabin aircraft that offer more first-class seating options, according to the press release. In June, 2018, Allegiant began seasonal service between Lexington and Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport.
“When you combine the airport’s 17 non-stop destinations with parking just steps away from the terminal and short security screening lines, it is easy to understand why this is one of the most convenient airports,” said Eric Frankl, executive director at the airport.
Two new daily flights to Washington Dulles International Airport offered by United Airlines begin on Feb. 14, the release said.
Comments