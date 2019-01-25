You’re seeing double: Woodford Reserve’s special release is back. Here’s where to get it.

Fans of Woodford Reserve’s Double Oaked Bourbon have a good reason to plan a road trip: The 2019 edition of Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked has been released.
It’s available only at the distillery outside Versailles, for about $50 for a 90.4 proof 375ml bottle.
The bourbon has been a hit since its introduction in 2015 as part of the Distillery series, which gives fans who visit something special to bring home.
“People love this product for its unique style and rich flavor profile and we listened to their calls to bring it back for multiple encore appearances,” said master distiller Chris Morris, in a news release.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The limited-edition Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked starts as Woodford Reserve Bourbon, then is aged for two years in a heavily toasted/lightly charred second barrel. Regular Double Oaked is aged just one year.
According to Woodford, the extra year in the new barrel “creates a bourbon that is distinctly spicier than its original counterpart (Woodford Reserve Double Oaked), which is known for its sweeter taste and finish.”
How does it taste? According to the tasting notes it has a nose of maple syrup, dark butterscotch, brittle caramel, bittersweet chocolate and burnt marshmallow, with flavors of dried cherry, cranberry and blackberry jam “brightened with hints of ripe apple.”
Comments