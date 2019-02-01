Brannon Crossing Movie Tavern has been sold. Changes planned.

Milwaukee-based Marcus Corporation has bought Movie Tavern and its assets from VSS-Southern Theatres.
The purchase includes the Brannon Crossing Movie Tavern in Nicholasville.
Marcus Theatres is the fourth largest movie chain in the United States, according to a Friday news release from the company.
The acquisition gives the company 22 new Movie Tavern locations. Marcus Theatres now owns or operates 1,097 screens at 90 locations in 17 states.
The release said the new location will be branded Movie Tavern by Marcus.
New offerings expected include the introduction of the $5 Movie Tuesday program, featuring $5 movies and free complimentary-size popcorn every Tuesday beginning February 5. Beginning February 1, a new Young at Heart program will give seniors age 60 and over the chance to see $6 movies every Friday before 5:30 p.m.
Movie Tavern has locations in Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.
