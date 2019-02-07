Ale-8-One plans major expansion project, will add employees

Ale-8-One, the soft drink maker in Winchester, is planning a $19.4 million expansion, according to information from the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Administration.
The company was approved Thursday for $685,000 in state tax incentives for the expansion, which will add 40 employees to the company’s current 95 employees.
Ale-8-One is considering an expansion of its building due to an opportunity to co-pack a potential customer’s product, KEDFA said.
State information indicates that the new employees will get an average hourly wage of $23.75 including employee benefits.
The company makes Ale-8-One, Diet Ale-8-One and a cherry flavor of Ale-8-One.
Founded in 1902 by G.L. Wainscott, the company is owned and operated by the founding family.
