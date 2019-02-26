Business

February 26, 2019 12:06 PM

Former Movie Tavern on Locust Hill is torn down to make way for this business

By Cheryl Truman

ctruman@herald-leader.com

The former location of Lexington’s Movie Tavern at 133 North Locust Hill has been torn down to make way for Citadel Self-Storage.

Citadel filed city permit documents for new construction on the Locust Hill site on Feb. 20.

The $1 million self-storage building will include 55,000 square feet of space, according to documents filed with the city.

The Movie Tavern at Brannon Crossing in Nicholasville remains open. Milwaukee-based Marcus Corporation bought the Nicholasville Movie Tavern and 21 other Movie Taverns in February.

