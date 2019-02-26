Former Movie Tavern on Locust Hill is torn down to make way for this business

The former location of Lexington’s Movie Tavern at 133 North Locust Hill has been torn down to make way for Citadel Self-Storage.
Citadel filed city permit documents for new construction on the Locust Hill site on Feb. 20.
The $1 million self-storage building will include 55,000 square feet of space, according to documents filed with the city.
The Movie Tavern at Brannon Crossing in Nicholasville remains open. Milwaukee-based Marcus Corporation bought the Nicholasville Movie Tavern and 21 other Movie Taverns in February.
