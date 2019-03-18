It served Lexington’s movie theater needs for 25 years. Now it’s gone. Here’s what’s coming next

Goodbye, Movie Tavern. The former theater on Locust Hill has been demolished.
Crase Group Excavation began the demolition about four weeks ago and there’s nothing left.
The theater at 133 Locust Hill Drive closed in 2015; it was cleared to make way for Citadel Self Storage, a $1 million storage facility that will at least include 55,000 square feet of space, according to documents filed with the city.
There are Citadel storage facilities in Louisville and Cincinnati, offering climate-controlled storage, including in some cases a wine storage room.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
The self-storage facilities also have covered unloading areas, some covered RV spots and long-term parking spots, said Moe Ali, facility manager in Louisville.
Movie Tavern, which was recently purchased by Marcus Theatres of Wisconsin, still operates the Movie Tavern at Brannon Crossing.
The theater opened in January 1990 as Man o’ War Movies 8, along with Cinemark’s location at Lexington Green. By the 2000’s it began showing second-run movies after intense competition from Regal Cinemas at Hamburg Pavilion.
In 2006 owners changed hands and it was later converted into the combination theater and casual dining restaurant. A second location was added in Brannon Crossing in 2015.
Comments