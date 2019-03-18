It served Lexington’s movie theater needs for 25 years. Now it’s gone. Here’s what’s coming next

Workers with Crase Group Excavation removed what was left of Movie Tavern on Locust Hill Drive off Richmond Road Saturday. The theater closed in 2015 and the site will now be a Citadel Self Storage. photo by Brian Simms bsimms@herald-leader.com Brian Simms bsimms@herald-leader.com