They opened after Morris Book Shop closed. What’s next for Brier Books?

Brier Books, which opened in the fall of 2017, is closing its doors.
The store announced that it would close the shop on Ashland Avenue although they plan to continue accepting orders online.
The store also will continue scheduled activities through April 7, but plans to begin discounting in-store inventory and selling fixtures on Tuesday.
The bookstore was opened by Jay McCoy and Savannah Sipple after the popular Morris Book Shop closed on East High Street in January 2017. McCoy had been an employee of Morris Book Shop and wanted to keep the bookstore alive.
According to the owners, Brier will do pop-ups and off-site events as they explore other options.
“We love good books and love supporting local writers, so we’re exploring our options moving forward,” they said in an announcement.
Morris Book Shop closed after owner Wyn Morris was unable to sell the business. He said competition from Amazon, big-box and chain stores that sell books made it too hard to stay in business.
