Local food truck expanding with shops in Versailles, Georgetown

Spotz Gelato, a popular local food truck, is going brick and mortar. In a big way.
Owners Beth Richardson and Philip Enlow are opening two Spotz Gelato Scoop Shops this spring.
The first, in Versailles, opened at 148 Court Street earlier this month. The second, at 135 West Main Street in Georgetown, will have a grand opening March 29. The day before, as a preview of the Georgetown store, all proceeds will benefit Old Friends Farm.
It’s a big step for a couple of farmers who never worked in the food business.
“We started with trucks about six years ago, with one truck,” said Beth Richardson. “We come from a farming background, have a small hobby farm in Scott County.”
But they like to travel, too.
“One of our favorite places had a gelato shop, and it was made from local ingredients and so good. The light bulb went off, this would be great to do at home,” she said.
So when they got back to Kentucky, they learned how to make gelato and began sharing with friends.
“One too many people told us we should sell it,” so they bought a trailer, painted it pink and opened Spotz Gelato.
Their most popular flavor, by far, she said, is cookies and cream. But her favorite is banana pudding, based on her mother’s banana pudding recipe.
About three years ago, they bought a home in Nicaragua, where they go in the winter when their ice cream trucks were put away. The house has a big front porch, Richardson said, and they decided to put a gelato store on the porch.
“And we thought, ‘why don’t we do that here, too?’ So we started looking for locations in Kentucky,” she said. They wanted to in vibrant, downtown areas, preferably in historic buildings.
Might there be more? “We have not made a firm decision on more growth yet,” she said.
Spotz isn’t retiring its food trucks; in fact, they are adding a fourth later this year. “I don’t think we’ll ever give up our truck business,” Richardson said. “It’s so fun to be in a different place every time.”
