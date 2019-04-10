Kennedy’s bookstore demolished to make way for new UK development

Kennedy’s bookstore demolished for new parking, retail spaces Kennedy's bookstore on South Limestone avenue closed its doors Dec. 22, 2017, and was fully demolished on April 9, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kennedy's bookstore on South Limestone avenue closed its doors Dec. 22, 2017, and was fully demolished on April 9, 2019.

Kennedy’s Wildcat Den — the textbook and University of Kentucky fan merchandise store which closed in December 2017 after 67 years in business — was razed on Monday.

The University of Kentucky now owns the property and will partner with a private real estate company to turn the corner into 900 new parking spots, in addition to retail and “innovation” space. The $30 million project, which will stretch along Winslow Street between South Limestone and Broadway, is estimated to be finished by August 2020, according to Melody Flowers, UK executive director for strategic analysis.

In 2013, the store changed its name from Kennedy’s Book Store to emphasize that it sold more than books. At the height of Kennedy’s success, the family-owned business ran a half-dozen college stores and fan shops in Kentucky and nearby states and ran Transylvania University’s book store.