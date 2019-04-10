Business

Kennedy’s bookstore demolished to make way for new UK development

Kennedy’s bookstore demolished for new parking, retail spaces

Kennedy's bookstore on South Limestone avenue closed its doors Dec. 22, 2017, and was fully demolished on April 9, 2019. By
Up Next
Kennedy's bookstore on South Limestone avenue closed its doors Dec. 22, 2017, and was fully demolished on April 9, 2019. By

Kennedy’s Wildcat Den — the textbook and University of Kentucky fan merchandise store which closed in December 2017 after 67 years in business — was razed on Monday.

The University of Kentucky now owns the property and will partner with a private real estate company to turn the corner into 900 new parking spots, in addition to retail and “innovation” space. The $30 million project, which will stretch along Winslow Street between South Limestone and Broadway, is estimated to be finished by August 2020, according to Melody Flowers, UK executive director for strategic analysis.

In 2013, the store changed its name from Kennedy’s Book Store to emphasize that it sold more than books. At the height of Kennedy’s success, the family-owned business ran a half-dozen college stores and fan shops in Kentucky and nearby states and ran Transylvania University’s book store.

  Comments  

Read Next

The Latest: Some EU leaders favor granting Brexit delay

Business

The Latest: Some EU leaders favor granting Brexit delay

The Associated Press

Some European leaders say they are inclined to grant British Prime Minister Theresa May's request to push back the U.K.'s deadline for leaving the European Union.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE BUSINESS

Health & Medicine

Kentucky editorial roundup

Business

Missouri House votes to stall fees for late tax payments

Business

Albanian military sent in to airport after cash heist

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service