Starbucks, Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse open at City Center. See what’s coming next.

Ribbon cutting for new Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse in Lexington People gather for a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse at City Center.

The first businesses are opening today in the new City Center development downtown. The Starbucks coffee shop on Main Street opened Monday morning and the Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse on Vine opens this evening.

The Starbucks is a prototype for the Seattle-based chain and features updated decor and options.

The development has been more than a decade in the making and was once known as CenterPointe. Construction began with the three-floor garage in 2017 and above ground in 2018. The Webbs purchased the city block in 2008 but the development was tied up in a court battle and then struggled for financing after the recession hit. Lexington-based Greer Companies announced last fall that they would invest more than $70 million into the project.

Part of the parking garage is now open, as well as the sidewalk on the Limestone end of the block. The Keeneland Mercantile Store is expected to open this month as well.

The office tower will open May 10, when the first tenant, the Dinsmore law firm, moves in. Other law firms will follow. Eight floors of offices are expected to be about 90 percent leased by then, with several firms moving from other Webb buildings, including the Lexington Financial Center, known as the Big Blue building.

The rest of the 700-space garage will open to the public when the tower crane comes down in June.

Owners may begin moving into three floors of luxury condos at the top of the office tower later in the summer.

The 120-suite Residence Inn and the 231-room Marriott and at least two new restaurants, including one by the Greers and chef Jonathan Lundy, are expected to open in October.