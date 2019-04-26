Want to put new life in your company’s video marketing? Live-stream it.

First moments to first steps: Foal Patrol shares cute baby horse videos Here are a few shots, provided by FoalPatrol.com, of what you might see on their cameras during the spring — from foaling to young horses frolicking. Foal Patrol is presented by the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame. Music: www.bensound.com Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few shots, provided by FoalPatrol.com, of what you might see on their cameras during the spring — from foaling to young horses frolicking. Foal Patrol is presented by the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame. Music: www.bensound.com

Video has been a top trend as a key communications channel in marketing your business to customers. The data is compelling for companies to invest in video marketing:

▪ Eighty-five percent of all internet users in the United States watched online video content monthly on any of their devices (Statista, 2018).

▪ 25-34-year-olds watch the most online videos, with adult males spending 40 percent more time watching videos on the internet than females (Statista, 2018).

▪ Fifty-four percent of buyers want more video content from a brand or business they support (HubSpot, 2018).

▪ Seventy-three percent of consumers claim that they have been influenced by a brand’s social media presence when making a purchasing decision (2018 State of Social Video Marketer Trends report).

▪ Eighty-eight percent of users will spend more time on a website with videos (Forbes, 2018).

Videos help keep potential users on your website longer keeping them more involved with your company. While video has been in use by companies for years in presentations and on websites to demonstrate a company’s products and services visually, it is becoming more mobile.

And live streaming video draws potential users into watching real-time and engaging with you in that the moment.

Live video is on trend for 2019. Most social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook have this feature and they are very successful. Video has proven a valuable marketing tool. Live video takes it to the next level, a more active and personal level.

What is live video?

Video and live video are two different things, but both are important to have in your marketing mix. In the social media sense, you are using a mobile device to broadcast something. Facebook Live or Instagram Stories let you broadcast to the public or your followers with the push of a button. Live video or live streaming as it is also known brings your consumers into the action.

How can you live streaming successfully?

Like with every part of marketing, it needs to be done with a purpose. Going live does have pros and cons. Remember anything can happen, so it is a good idea to brainstorm beforehand about issues. As for the live streaming itself, you can hold the phone in your hands like you are taking a selfie if you wish to talk or point the mobile phone camera in the direction you want. You also can use a tripod to hold your phone and talk to the camera as you would to a video camera.

Live streaming can come off as amateurish, but this informality produces more engagement with your viewers. Many perceive this type of stream as more genuine than a scripted and staged one.

There are many ways to incorporate this form of video into your marketing program. Good uses for a live video are:





▪ Broadcasting an event like a press conference.

▪ A behind-the-scenes view of your company in action like how you make something.

▪ Hosting a Q&A about a product or service.

Users can ask questions and react to the stream allowing for a real-time two-way conversation.

Live video is popular with influencer marketing. That’s when a social media influencer who could be someone within your area of interest with a following on social media, such as your CEO, a celebrity, athlete, or musicians hosting a live stream interact directly with commenters. The spontaneity and interactivity of live streaming can undoubtedly be a big draw when done right, with a well-chosen personality.

Give your customers what they want. And they want video.

Ann Marie van den Hurk, APR, is crisis communicator advising executives and boards to prepare for and mitigate crises and cyber risks. She can be reached at @amvandenhurk on Twitter or ann@mindthegappr.com.