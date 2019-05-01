As horse deaths spike, Keeneland gives UK $1.3m for equine drug research

Horse racing fatalities in Kentucky increase significantly Statistics on Kentucky horse racing fatalities in 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Statistics on Kentucky horse racing fatalities in 2018.

With medication use in racehorses in the spotlight, Keeneland has committed $1.3 million to endow a chair devoted to drug testing.

The Lexington track announced Wednesday that it will give the money to the University of Kentucky for the Keeneland Endowed Chair in Equine Veterinary Science.

The gift is expected to become part of a $3 million fund that will allow the College of Agriculture, Food and Environment’s Gluck Equine Research Center to launch a “world-class equine drug research and testing program under the direction of Scott Stanley,” according to the announcement.

Stanley was recruited to UK in late 2018 from the University of California-Davis to run Kentucky’s equine program and expand it to a commercial testing lab in partnership with the U.S. Equestrian Federation.

The lab at UK’s Coldstream Research Campus will focus on drug testing for the racing industry as well as sport horses and develop tests for emerging drugs.

“This wonderful gift will help our college make new advances as we strive to serve the industry in all aspects of safety,” said Nancy Cox, dean of the agriculture college. “The research capability afforded by this gift will allow a robust effort to develop new tests.”

Kentucky racing officials, as well as those in California, have struggled to explain spikes in horse deaths in both states. The equine industry recently announced widespread bans on the osteoporosis drug class known as bisphosphonates, which have been linked to improper healing of bones, possibly leading to an increase risk of fractures.