Lexington’s first urban Target will open this summer; they’re looking to hire 70 employees

This is a rendering of The Hub at Lexington I, a proposed project at 500 South Upper Street that would adjoin the historic South Hill neighborhood.

A new Target store geared to the needs of college students and downtown residents will open this summer near the University of Kentucky campus.

A spokeswoman for Target said an opening date has not yet been released. The store is holding a job fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 20 to May 24 at its Hamburg Target store. Target is looking to hire 70 new employees for the new store on South Upper. Interested job seekers can also apply at Target.com/careers.

The new Target store is in the bottom of the Hub complex. Target will be located on the first floor. The remaining floors will be student apartments.

This is the first small-format Target in Kentucky. Target has put smaller stores in large cities and near college campuses.

The new store will offer some groceries, dorm and apartment furniture, personal care and beauty items and some clothing.