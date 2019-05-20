High-end Lexington retailer closing after more than a decade on Nicholasville Road

Signature Furniture on Nicholasville is closing. The owners say they are retiring to spend more time sailing and will begin liquidating the stock this week.

Owners Richard and Margaret Burke said in a news release that the are retiring after 30 years “to spend quality time together sailing and enjoying the outdoors.”





The Burkes opened Signature Furniture at 2191 Nicholasville Road 11 years ago.

The showroom featured luxury furniture brands including American Drew, Bassett, Centure, Durham, Flexsteel, Craftmaster, Howard Miller, Lexington, Miles Talbot, Rowe, Fairfield and Zimmerman, as well as handmade rugs.

The store will begin a liquidation sale that will be open to the public on Thursday, with discounts up to 65 percent, according to the release.