More beer on the way: Georgetown brewery announces $1.8m expansion

A peek inside Country Boy Brewing’s new production facility Jeff Beagle, a partner in Country Boy Brewing, talks capacity at the company's new production facility in Georgetown, Ky., October 31, 2017. Video by Matt Goins Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jeff Beagle, a partner in Country Boy Brewing, talks capacity at the company's new production facility in Georgetown, Ky., October 31, 2017. Video by Matt Goins

Country Boy Brewing announced on May 21 that it is growing again.

The brewery plans a $1.8 million expansion of its production brewery and taproom in Georgetown. The 19,000-square-foot expansion will give them room for a future canning line, a future testing lab and more storage. Afterward, the brewery will be capable of producing upwards of 30,000 barrels of beer, according to the announcement.

“The support and excitement around the brewery in Georgetown is amazing,” said Daniel “DH” Harrison, co-founder and brand manager. “We want to continue to expand and we need more space in order to do so. We never dreamed we would be expanding so soon, but this business and community have continued to amaze us.”

Country Boy Brewing opened in Lexington in 2012 with its first brewery and taproom. In 2017, it expanded to Georgetown.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The second expansion at Lanes Run Business Park in Scott County will begin in June and is expected to be complete later this year..

Harrison said that the new canning line likely will be added next year. “It will cost almost as much as the building,” he said. “We’ve still got a little more capacity we can squeeze out of the current line.”

He said they had no idea that they would be growing again so soon. Country Boy is one of Kentucky’s biggest brands by volume, he said, with Alltech’s Kentucky Ale the biggest, and Country Boy, West Sixth Brewing in Lexington and Braxton in Northern Kentucky all clustered together at about 15,000 barrels annually right now.

“I think it’s pretty cool that three of the state’s biggest beers are right there in Lexington,” he said.

Speaking of Lexington, the original brewery and taproom on Chair Avenue is getting a makeover. He said the patio is being redone, an awning is going on the building, and the sound will be upgraded.

“We want to stay fresh,” he said.