No, KU is not going to cut off your power. How to avoid this ‘shutoff’ scam.

Several Kentucky businesses and churches have been targeted by an “electricity shutoff” phone scam this week.

According to a press release from the Better Business Bureau serving Central and Eastern Kentucky, the scammers masquerade as Kentucky Utilities and warn businesses of a shutoff if they refuse payment over the phone.

One liquor store owner was told callers would “(send) a technician in 30 minutes to shut off the power” if he didn’t immediately pay them, though he had no outstanding electricity bill.

Others who have reported the call said the number’s voicemail greeting sounded exactly like the real Kentucky Utilities greeting.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Heather Clary, Director of Communications for the Better Business Bureau, warned businesses to never pay for utilities over the phone.

“Con artists count on the person who answers the phone panicking and agreeing to whatever they are told to do in order to keep the lights on,” Clary said. “However, it’s always a sign of a scam when you are urged to pay right away, especially if you are told to do so with a re-loadable card, like Amazon, Google Play or iTunes cards.”

Clary said the scam calls come from many different phone numbers that often rotate and disappear. Untraceable methods like this should be “a big red flag” for businesses.

This is particularly a problem for businesses that are short-staffed or training new employees and interns for the summer.

Clary said these less experienced employees have been known to fall for phone scams, which is likely the scammers’ intent. She advised that businesses should warn their new staff to verify all payments with another employee to be safe.

Businesses that have been contacted by the scammers may report their experience to the Better Business Bureau’s scam tracker.