‘Generous’ West Virginia coal billionaire dies in helicopter crash. Bevin ‘heartbroken.’

Grief can take its toll on you. Here’s when to seek help. The loss of a loved one can take a physical and emotional toll on you. Grief can produce stress in your body. The process can be different for everyone, and people may even experience “complicated grief." Learn more here. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The loss of a loved one can take a physical and emotional toll on you. Grief can produce stress in your body. The process can be different for everyone, and people may even experience “complicated grief." Learn more here.

West Virginia coal billionaire and philanthropist Chris Cline died with six other Americans when a helicoptercrashed Thursday off Grand Cay island in the Bahamas, according to media reports and Bahamian police.

A statement from the Royal Bahamas Police Force said the helicopter went missing shortly after leaving Big Grand Cay and authorities and local residents later found the crash site two miles off Grand Cay. Police identified those killed as four women and three men but did not provide names.

Police superintendent Shanta Knowles said police received a missing aircraft report from Florida and were told that billionaire Chris Cline and a group of Americans from Big Grand Cay failed to arrive as expected in Fort Lauderdale.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said his family is heartbroken after hearing about the loss of “dear friend” Cline.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“A brilliant businessman and one of the most generous people I have ever met,” Bevin said in a tweet.

The Register-Herald newspaper in Beckley, West Virginia, quoted Gov. Jim Justice as saying that one of the people killed in the crash was Chris Cline, whom the newspaper described as a “billionaire mining entrepreneur,” ‘‘coal tycoon” and “benefactor to southern West Virginia.”

“West Virginia lost a super star, without any question,” the newspaper quoted Justice as saying. “A giving, good man. I just love him with all my soul. ... As governor, I will tell you we’ve lost a great West Virginian.”

Justice told the newspaper he could not yet officially identify anyone else who died in the crash. Later reports said one of the dead was Cline’s daughter, but that wasn’t confirmed.

Justice’s spokesman, Jordan Damron, did not return an email or phone call asking for comment Thursday night to confirm his statements.

America lost a great man today



My family is heartbroken at the loss of our dear friend, Chris Cline



A brilliant businessman & one of the most generous people I have ever met



He came from humble beginnings & never forgot his roots



He loved America https://t.co/dCWEA7XZSc — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) July 5, 2019

Bahamian police did not provide a cause of the crash but said an investigation with civil aviation authorities was underway.

The New York Times reported the bodies had been recovered. The news site also reported the following about Cline.

“Cline was a well-known philanthropist and Republican donor who began working in the coal industry in West Virginia in 1980 at the age of 22. He rapidly rose through the industry ranks, founding an energy development group, the Cline Group, in 1990.





“In 2006, he founded Foresight Energy to develop and operate mines in Illinois, according to a biography on the firm’s website.

“In 2015, he donated $1 million to a super PAC supporting the presidential campaign of former Gov. Jeb Bush of Florida, according to Bloomberg News. He later donated to a super PAC that supported the campaign of Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida.

“Cline also donated to Marshall University in Huntington, which he attended. Jerome Gilbert, the university president, referred to him as a “son of Marshall” on Twitter Thursday night.

‘Chris’s generosity to our research and athletics programs has made a mark on Marshall University,’ he wrote. ’I am praying for his family.’”