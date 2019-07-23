The Human Bean has opened its first Kentucky location. See what it offers.

The Human Bean has opened its first Kentucky location on Harrodsburg Road. The franchise is part of an Oregon-based chain, making this location the furthest south.

The new coffee shop is located at 1946 Harrodsburg Road next to the Taco Bell. Their soft opening was on July 7 and their grand opening is being planned for August.

The shop has a drive-through window for car pick-up and a walk-up window, with plans for outdoor seating. The ordering kiosk has seven parking spaces for those who want to use the walk-up window. It’s open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Their menu includes specialty coffee drinks, along with drinks such as Steve Smith teas, chai or mate lattes, smoothies, Italian soda and a kid’s menu that includes “Not So Hot Chocolate” and steamed milk. They also have non-dairy options upon request and a select variety of baked goods such as muffin tops, cookies, granola bars (with gluten-free options) and eventually will carry breakfast sandwiches and bagels from Great Bagel.

They also have holiday drinks (with a few exceptions) year-round. All drinks come in a blended, hot or iced form.

According to franchise owner Akash Hira, the kiosk holds around 80 flavors of syrups to put into the coffee and drinks, including sugar-free options.

The chain is based in Oregon, making the Kentucky location the furthest franchise down south, and one of the furthest east.

“I think Lexington would love to have a different option,” Hira said. “We have some really cool local coffee shops here, but we don’t have very many drive-thru options other than things like Starbucks or Dunkin’ Donuts.”

Construction to build the location took about seven months, starting in January. Hira plans to open a few more locations in Lexington “really soon.”

“We just want to be fast and friendly,” he said.