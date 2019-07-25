This new Fayette Mall store is feeding the hungry, one ‘Stranger Things’ tee at a time

BoxLunch, a retailer dealing in pop culture apparel and novelties, is coming to Fayette Mall. The store opened its doors on Wednesday, July 24, in the space beside JCPenney. A grand opening is planned for this weekend. The store currently has a prominent “Stranger Things” display with apparel, drinkware and more. elaytham@herald-leader.com

Philanthropically minded Fayette Mall shoppers can now have their lunch and share it too.

Rather — they can have their merchandise and feel good about it, too.

BoxLunch, a retailer dealing in pop culture apparel, gifts and novelties, has moved into the space beside JCPenney, just steps away from the Fayette Mall food court. The store held its soft opening on July 24, and is open for business.

The California-based chain boasts a wide selection of accessories from popular shows, movies and animes, as well as a philanthropic aim to tackle food insecurity in the U.S.

For every $10 spent at BoxLunch, one meal is donated to an individual facing food insecurity through a partnership with Feeding America and local food banks.

“Our mission is simple: sell the best product and use our business to inspire and implement solutions to help fight the hunger crisis on both a local and national level,” said Robert Thomsen, BoxLunch’s senior vice president of merchandising and marketing, in a news release.

According to the release, BoxLunch’s donations have generated over 40 million meals provided since 2015.

BoxLunch joins its parent company Hot Topic in the lineup of Fayette Mall stores.

At the new BoxLunch, customers can expect to find “officially licensed products from all realms of fandom,” according to Chris Duran, BoxLunch’s marketing specialist. That includes merchandise from popular franchises like Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and Marvel’s “Spider-Man,” as well as several animes.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Fayette Mall BoxLunch location will hold its grand opening, with giveaways, music, prizes and games.

The first 50 guests on Saturday will receive a mystery BoxLunch gift card loaded with up to $100. The store will open with the mall at 10 a.m..

Beginning at noon Saturday and Sunday, the store will host a variety of activities, including opportunities for more free stuff and music from an in-store DJ, according to Duran.

Although the store carries a wide variety of merchandise for fans, the grand opening’s event page advises visitors to be aware of what the retailer does — and does not — sell.

The event description reads: “BoxLunch is your new destination for pop culture gifts — nope, we’re not a restaurant.” Luckily, the food court is not far away.