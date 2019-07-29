Can a bed automatically stop you from snoring? Tempur Sealy says this one does.

Take your sleep to the next level. The the newly unveiled TEMPUR-Ergo® Smart Bases now with Sleeptracker® technology silently sense and respond to you and your partner throughout the night — automatically.* Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

Snore no more with an electronic bed.

Lexington-based Tempur Sealy is introducing their Tempur-Ergo Smart Base Collection. The bed, made with Tempur-Pedic mattresses, has a special base that can automatically and silently respond to snoring. That could potentially mean better a night’s rest for snorers and their bedmates.

How does it work? The base has small sensors that detect vibrations from snoring and will raise the head of one side of the bed, which should stop the snoring, according to a news release.

The mattress also protects privacy by allowing you to shut off data collection at any time. According to the release, the technology does not use any microphones or cameras, and data is collected anonymously.

Along with this, it will provided you a customized sleep report that shows heart and breathing rates, along with things such as time spent awake.

It will also provide sleep tips based on your sleep report, sent to an email or through an app, that could help promote a better night’s rest in the future.

An upgraded version of the bed has additional features, including four massage zones, body-forming technology, Pillow Tilt, and a higher weight capacity.

The bed is meant for otherwise healthy people who snore due to the position of their bodies.

All this technology isn’t cheap. The Tempur-Ergo Smart Base sells $1,799 in a queen-size and the version with massage is $2,199 for a queen-size.

Tempur Sealy’s world headquarters is in Lexington, with 12 locations in the city that sell Tempur-Pedic beds. The new beds will be available beginning in August.