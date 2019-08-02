New life for the long-dormant Romany Road grocery store project?

City Center illuminates downtown Lexington skyline City Center is one of the first buildings to participate in LexLights!, a new project to light up downtown sponsored by the Downtown Lexington Partnership and the Downtown Lexington Management District. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK City Center is one of the first buildings to participate in LexLights!, a new project to light up downtown sponsored by the Downtown Lexington Partnership and the Downtown Lexington Management District.

There could be new life in the long-dormant Romany Road grocery store project. The team behind the successful completion of the City Center development has become involved.

Lee Greer, president of Greer Companies, confirmed that he has secured a contract for the former Kroger store on Romany that has been vacant after an attempt to establish an IGA store failed. The Webb Companies also are involved, he said.

Greer said he and his partners are developing a plan for the property that he hopes will be one the Chevy Chase neighborhood will like.

“I’m working on a plan A, a plan B, a plan C ... it’s too soon to talk about it but if it comes together I think they will love it,” Greer said.

The Kroger on Romany Road in Lexington closed in September 2015. Since then, there have been plans to put another grocery in the building but nothing has happened. Now, the developers behind City Center are involved. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

He said he feels drawn to what is “a really special project. ... I want to give people what they want or not do it at all. I don’t even think I’d make any money on it.”

He said he would love to hear what the neighbors want to know if a grocery is really the way to go.

Some were mourning the loss on Facebook recently of the Randall’s story that preceded Kroger.

“I miss Randalls on Romany Road. That is all,” posted Lexington Realtor Whitney Pannell. “Where is Walt Barbour when we need him?!”

Barbour was the popular manager of the Randall’s before Kroger bought the store in 1996.

Woodford Webb chimed in on the post, asking “What about an organic grocery store there?”

Besides the City Center development with the Webbs, Greer Companies also has invested in local restaurants including Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen, Corto Lima, Honeywood, and the former Coba Cocina.

The former Kroger on Romany Road was sealed up after the city ordered it either demolished or repaired in Oct. 2018. Janet Patton jpatton1@herald-leader.com

In October 2018, the Romany Road property was boarded up after the city posted a notice ordering the owners to either demolish or repair the building. The site was gutted when Cox Foods and London-based Laurel Grocery announced in 2017 that an IGA would be going into the spot where Kroger closed in September 2015.

But that never came to fruition. Laurel Grocery did not respond to a request for comment.