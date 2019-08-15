Business magazine ranks two Lexington companies among country’s most successful

Stacks of $10,000. Over $100,000 total. Getty Images

More than 30 Kentucky companies made a national magazine’s list of the 5,000 most successful businesses in the country this week.

The businesses, including two from Lexington, were ranked among thousands of the country’s fastest growing privately-owned companies, according to Inc. Magazine.

The list of the “2019 Inc. 5000” was created by ranking the percentage of revenue growth of companies from 2015 and 2018.

The Kentucky business that came in highest on the list was Nicholasville’s Tailor Made Compounding, a compounded medication company. The company ranked 21 on the list with a 8,327 percent growth over three years. In 2018, the company had $10.2 million in revenue, according to Inc. Magazine.

Lexington’s Synergy Home and Al’s Complete Lawn Care also made the list, coming in at 782 and 3880 in the rankings, respectively.

Synergy Home is a company that handles home heating, cooling and energy efficiency, according to the business’ website. It saw a three-year growth of 553 percent and pulled in $4 million in revenue in 2018, according to Inc. Magazine’s ranking.

Al’s Complete Lawn Care, which has offices in Lexington, Louisville and Frankfort, had a three-year growth rate of 85 percent and brought in $8.3 million in revenue in 2018, according to Inc. Magazine.

Businesses apply to be considered for the Inc. 5000 list, according to Inc. Magazine’s website.