Bevin: ‘pro-business climate’ leads Lexington company on path to add 103 jobs

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin announced Anixter Inc.’s expansion in a news release. John Flavell

A Lexington company that distributes technology, electronic, network and security products throughout the world plans to add 103 full-time jobs at an investment of $4.23 million, Gov. Matt Bevin said Thursday.

Bevin said in a release that Anixter Inc.’s expansion decision is “positive affirmation of our strong pro-business climate, unmatched distribution, logistics infrastructure and our strong pro-business climate.”

Anixter’s current 12-employee sales office on Majestic Drive in Lexington will relocate to the newly constructed 38,500-square-foot Turner Development Business Center on Fortune Drive. Anixter will occupy 21,00 square feet.

Anixter leaders said growth projections prompted the expansion.

The project will create a centralized, Kentucky-based sales team to provide services for east coast customers.

Anixter International employs more than 9,300 people. It has about 130,000 customers.

Of Anixter’s expansion in Lexington, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said, “Attracting new employers and supporting our hometown employers are top priorities for us.”

To encourage the investment and job growth in Lexington, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority in December 2018 preliminary approved a 10-year incentive agreement with the state.

Under the agreement, the state can provide up to $1.6 million in tax incentives based on the company’s investment of $4.23 million with annual targets of creating 103 full-time jobs over 10 years and paying an average hourly wage of $44 plus benefits.

By meeting its annual targets, the company can be eligible to keep a portion of the new tax revenue it generates.