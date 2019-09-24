As GM strike continues, Kentucky automotive plant temporarily lays off more than 100

Don’t make these mistakes when you file for unemployment insurance If you are laid off from your job, then you may be eligible for unemployment insurance, but you must abide by the rules. Some people misunderstand their legal responsibilities when they receive these benefits, which can lead to a commission of fraud. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you are laid off from your job, then you may be eligible for unemployment insurance, but you must abide by the rules. Some people misunderstand their legal responsibilities when they receive these benefits, which can lead to a commission of fraud.

The ongoing strike against General Motors is being blamed for temporary layoffs affecting more than 100 workers at a Harrodsburg automotive plant.

Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc., builds parts for more than 30 GM plants, including 16 plants in the United States, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

During the first week of the strike, workers on the affected lines built up inventories of some parts, received training and worked on other projects. But as the strike moves into its second week, the company announced that they would have to temporarily lay off 120 employees.

The employees who were laid off will continue to get employee benefits and Hitachi is working to help them get unemployment benefits, the company said. Once the strike ends, they will be able to return to work.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Employees were offered the alternative of taking vacation time or voluntary unpaid leave, the company said in its statement.

“Our hope was that there would be a quick end to the strike and that we could get back to our regular operating schedule as soon as this week,” the statement said. “Unfortunately, that did not happen and there is currently no indication of a pending settlement. Based on this we really had no choice but to implement a temporary layoff on the affected lines.”

Hitachi also provides parts for other auto manufacturers. Some lines will continue production, and about 1,000 employees will be able to continue working, according to Tuesday’s statement.

Thousands of members of the United Automobile Workers union are on strike against General Motors as they negotiate a new four-year contract. The union says they are asking for fair wages, affordable health care and job security.

The Hitachi plant in Berea produces different parts and will not be affected by the strike, according to the company.