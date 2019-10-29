Business

New retailer coming to Hamburg with food, decor, clothes, furniture and more

Cost Plus World Market is coming to Lexington. The grand opening for the store on Sir Barton Way is Nov. 14.
Cost Plus World Market is coming to Lexington. The grand opening for the store on Sir Barton Way is Nov. 14. Janet Patton jpatton1@herald-leader.com

A new-to-Lexington retailer will be opening this month at the Hamburg shopping center. Cost Plus World Market will be coming to Sir Barton Way between Half Price Books and Total Wine & More.

World Market will have a ribbon-cutting and grand opening on Nov. 14 at the store at 2321 Sir Barton Way.

Owned by the same parent company as Bed Bath & Beyond and Buy Buy Baby, World Market features furniture, rugs, kitchen and dinnerware, jewelry and clothing, decor and holiday items.

And food.

Many of the items come from overseas, so if you are looking for place to source Swedish ginger snaps, British jellies or Japanese pancake mix (a real thing), World Market has you covered. The store also offers a selection of wine and spirits but it’s unclear if the Lexington location will sell alcohol.

IMG_0369.JPG
Cost Plus World Market is coming to 2321 Sir Barton Way at Hamburg. The store will have its grand opening on Nov. 14. Janet Patton jpatton1@herald-leader.com
Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader
Janet Patton
Janet Patton covers restaurants, bars, food and bourbon for the Herald-Leader. She is an award-winning business reporter who also has covered agriculture, gambling, horses and hemp.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  