New retailer coming to Hamburg with food, decor, clothes, furniture and more

Cost Plus World Market is coming to Lexington. The grand opening for the store on Sir Barton Way is Nov. 14.

A new-to-Lexington retailer will be opening this month at the Hamburg shopping center. Cost Plus World Market will be coming to Sir Barton Way between Half Price Books and Total Wine & More.

World Market will have a ribbon-cutting and grand opening on Nov. 14 at the store at 2321 Sir Barton Way.

Owned by the same parent company as Bed Bath & Beyond and Buy Buy Baby, World Market features furniture, rugs, kitchen and dinnerware, jewelry and clothing, decor and holiday items.

And food.

Many of the items come from overseas, so if you are looking for place to source Swedish ginger snaps, British jellies or Japanese pancake mix (a real thing), World Market has you covered. The store also offers a selection of wine and spirits but it’s unclear if the Lexington location will sell alcohol.

