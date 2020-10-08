Custom framing company to hire for 240 positions in Lexington, Richmond this year

A custom frame maker is set to open a manufacturing facility in Lexington this month and is planning to hire 240 employees for the new operation and an existing one in Richmond.

Framebridge announced that the new Lexington facility will open in October and that there will be 120 new positions for the location. The company already has a 100,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Richmond and intends to also hire an additional 120 new employees for that facility, according to a news release.

The current job postings are listed on Framebridge’s website.

The expansions are to help keep up with demand from three retail stores opened in New York and Atlanta.

“As people spend more time at home reflecting on their life’s highlights, we continue to see growth both from retail and online shoppers in 2020,” Framebridge founder and CEO Susan Tynan said in the news release. “With the widespread renewed focus on home and people feeling more nostalgic during this holiday season where we may be apart from friends and family, we expect to see new customers and a growing excitement for affordable and easy custom framing.”

The business was founded in August of 2014 to provide a more affordable alternative to traditional custom framing, according to the company.

“Unfortunately, the pandemic has severely impacted local economies with unemployment being hit the hardest,” said Mike Kane, senior vice president of operations and supply chain. “We take great pride in being able to create 240 new manufacturing jobs by the end of this year.”

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said in the release that she welcomed the new manufacturing jobs. Commerce Lexington, Inc., which announced the new facility, said it has worked with Framebridge during the project.

“We are very excited to have Framebridge joining our community,” Commerce Lexington Inc. president and CEO Bob Quick said. “With a facility already located in Richmond, their team is already very familiar with our region, and all of its amenities and advantages from a business standpoint. Framebridge has seen rapid growth in a short time, and this new Lexington facility will not only enable the company to meet the demands of the holiday season but will also provide very good job opportunities to families across our region that have been especially hard hit by the ongoing COVID pandemic.”