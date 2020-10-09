Kroger announces hiring event, Meijer looking to fill jobs in central Kentucky

Area Kroger stores will be holding a hiring event this month to fill hundreds of open positions in the area, and Meijer announced they’re seeking to hire more than 100 at their Lexington and Richmond stores.

Meijer’s openings include positions that are part-time and seasonal, according to a release from the company. Some of the available jobs are cashier, third-shift stocking, meat cutters and cake decorators. The Meijer stores in Richmond and Lexington are also looking for people to join their grocery pick-up service. Starting pay is based on experience and “specific skills,” according to the company.

Meijer pays weekly, has paid parental leave, education reimbursement and flexible scheduling, according to the company.

Meijer job openings are listed on the company’s website and applications can be filled out online.

All Kroger stores in the region are hosting a hiring event on Oct. 17 from noon to 5 p.m. Those interested should apply at Kroger’s website first and then go to any Kroger store during the hiring event.

There are full-time positions available at most Kroger locations, according to a release from the company. Kroger also offers pay increases after 6 months and a year, yearly tuition reimbursement of up to $3,500 after six months of work and extra pay for third shift positions.

Both Kroger and Meijer offer “competitive” pay, discounts and other benefits for employees.