Kentucky McDonald’s operator fined for violating federal child labor laws

A Kentucky McDonald’s franchisee has been ordered to pay nearly $17,000 in fines for violating federal child labor laws.

The Louisville restaurant operator, 4Bright Management, allowed 62 14- and 15-year-old employees to work more hours than the law permits and allowed them to work outside the hours specified by the Fair Labor Standards Act, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Labor.

The violations occurred at McDonald’s restaurants at 420 E. Market St., 4940 Brownsboro Road and 5015 Shelbyville Road in Louisville.

An investigation found that teens employed by 4Bright “worked more than three hours on a school day or more than eight hours on a non-school day; worked more than 18 hours per week during school weeks; and worked after 7 p.m. Labor Day through May 31 – all FLSA violations,” the release stated. “4Bright also employed 14- and 15-year-old employees to perform job duties prohibited by law for their age. The young workers operated deep-fat fryers that were not equipped with devices that automatically lowered and raised the baskets into and out of the hot oil.”

4Bright Management was assessed a civil penalty of $16,994 because of the offenses.

The company said in a statement provided to the Courier-Journal that it is “committed to providing a safe, compliant and enriching workplace for our employees who are a top priority.”

“Child labor laws exist to strike a balance between providing meaningful work experience for young people and keeping them safe on the job while not interfering with their educational opportunities,” Karen Garnett-Civils, director of the Louisville district of the Wage and Hour Division, said in the release. “We encourage all employers – especially those who employ minors – to review their employment obligations and to contact the Wage and Hour Division for compliance assistance. Employers can avoid violations like those found in this case.”