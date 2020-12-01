Kentucky Sports Radio website sold. What does it mean for UK fans?

KentuckySportsRadio.com, a popular Lexington-based website that covers University of Kentucky sports, announced on Tuesday that it has been sold.

According to the announcement by Matt Jones, Stuart McWhorter, one of the website’s original investors and formerly a director in 247Sports, is acquiring the Kentucky site. McWhorter no longer has an investment in 247Sports, a network of websites that focuses on college football, basketball and recruiting, according to Jones.

The deal does not include the popular Kentucky Sports Radio live show or KSBar and Grille, a Lexington restaurant, according to the release.

Jones said online that the decision to give up “complete control of this company is difficult” but inevitable.

“After 15 years of running the site, I think it’s important to help it head in to the new media area and expand our coverage,” Jones said in an interview. “I thought this deal would be the best way to grow.”

Jones said that fans will see little change at first.

“For the average KSR reader, very little is going to change, except in about a year you’re going to think it looks a lot better and functions a lot better than it used to,” Jones said.

He said that the deal has nothing to do with any potential political ambitions because “I have no plans to do anything political in the near future.”

According to Jones, the new owners “are committed to helping KSR maintain and grow its place as the preeminent site for UK sports coverage and the most powerful sports media entity in the state.”

Jones said that the site, which he began 15 years ago as a blog with partner Andrew Jefferson, is “ the most read independent college sports team site in the United States.”

Jones will stay with the site, as will the staff and writers, several of whom began working for the website as unpaid volunteers. He said that the site plans to “add new and diverse voices to the KSR family” as well.

Jones said that the daily radio show on iHeart Radio is not affected by the sale and will continue. Podcasts on KSR Network also are not impacted, according to the announcement.

“KentuckySportsRadio.com and KSR are about to hit a new level of coverage that I would have never dreamed possible,” Jones said in the release. “The growth of KSR over the next couple of years will be something that will help fans get UK coverage in ways they never would have imagined. I can’t wait to be part of the new era of KSR and I hope you folks are as excited as we are about the future.”