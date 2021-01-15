Business

Move over Jif: Factory expansion will give Lexington another world-only claim to fame

Geogria-Pacific is consolidating its plants that make Dixie cups, such as the 12 ounce coffee cup. All the cups will be made in Lexington by the end of 2021.
Maybe you already knew that all the Jif peanut butter in the world is made in Lexington at the plant on Winchester Road.

Now the city is becoming the exclusive home to another world-famous product: Dixie cups.

Georgia-Pacific announced on Friday that Dixie manufacturing facility on Harbison Road, which employs about 230, will be expanding and will be the only factory in the world making Dixie cups by the end of 2021.

The company plans to close its Lehigh Valley plant in Easton, Pa., the only other one that makes the cups. That plant will lose about 190 jobs, according to a report by The Morning Call.

In Lexington, the expansion will create about 50 jobs.

This is one of two Georgia-Pacific plans in Kentucky. The other is in Bowling Green, where they make plates and bowls. The company recently completed a $100 million expansion at the Bowling Green plant.

In Kentucky, Georgia-Pacific employs nearly 500 people and pays $29 million in wages and benefits and creates about 1,000 indirect jobs, according to the company.

Dixie cups, like this 16 ounce cup, are currently made in Kentucky and Pennsylvania but by the end of 2021, all will be made in Lexington. Provided

The water tower for the Georgia-Pacific plant in Lexington is a Dixie cup, which is appropriate because by the end of the year all of the cups will be made there. Provided
