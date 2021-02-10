Blue Grass Airport adds new non-stop flight to Houston. Find out when it begins.

Blue Grass Airport will soon offer a non-stop flight to Houston, Texas. Blue Grass Airport

Allegiant Airlines announced this week it will offer new, nonstop flights from Blue Grass Airport to Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport starting June 3.

The new nonstop route will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be at Allegiant.com. The website says the initial departing flights to Houston are on Thursdays and flights from Houston to Lexington are scheduled on Sundays.

Allegiant has operated out of the Blue Grass Airport since 2008. This is the first time Allegiant will have a nonstop flight to an airport outside of Florida and South Carolina. Almost all of its nonstop routes from Lexington are to Florida.

“Since 2008 when Allegiant’s first flight landed at Blue Grass Airport, our region has been enjoying convenient, non-stop access to fantastic leisure destinations,” said Eric Frankl, executive director of Blue Grass Airport. “Houston will be a great addition to Allegiant’s already successful network of service from Lexington.”