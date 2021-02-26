Walmart temporarily closes one of its Lexington stores

Walmart is temporarily closing one of its Lexington stores so that it can be thoroughly cleaned this weekend.

The Walmart Neighborhood Market in Palomar Centre closed at 2 p.m. Friday and will remain closed Saturday “for additional cleaning, sanitizing, and stocking,” the company said.

The store, in the shopping center at the corner of Man o’ War Boulevard and Harrodsburg Road, will reopen at 7 a.m. Sunday.

Walmart said the pharmacy will continue to offer curbside service during normal business hours while the store is closed.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts,” the company said in a statement. “When the store reopens Sunday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with face masks and gloves.

“These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, temperature checks and mandatory mask-wearing for associates, placing social distancing signage and enacting emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work. Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue requiring customers to wear protective facial coverings while inside the building.

“We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.”