A popular spot for kids birthday parties in Lexington has permanently closed

Kids Place Adventure Playground at 3882 Mall Road in Lexington, Ky., Friday, April 16, 2021. After 29 years in business, Kids Place is permanently closing. aslitz@herald-leader.com

Kids Place Adventure Playground, a longtime staple for children’s birthday parties in Lexington, has closed permanently.

Saying the indoor playground had “a rough 2020,” the business announced its closing in a statement posted on the Kids Place website April 13.

“Since 1992, Kids Place has hosted thousands of birthday parties, field trips and multi-generations of kids have played in our playground and game room,” the announcement stated. “Much appreciation goes to the parents (and kids!) in Lexington and the surrounding communities for their support over the last 29 years. You will be missed.”

The business was housed in the same building as Lexington Athletic Club on Mall Road near the Cinemark movie theater. There’s no word yet on future plans for the space.

Traffic immediately fell off at Lexington’s indoor entertainment centers when COVID-19 hit the world last spring, and they, along with many other businesses, were shuttered for several months to help slow the spread of the virus.

In January, Kids Place announced on its Facebook page that it was reducing its operating hours and would no longer be open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.