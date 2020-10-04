Kentucky reports 616 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, four new deaths from the illness

Kentucky reported 616 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, along with four new deaths from the illness.

The new cases Sunday brought the state’s total since the outbreak began to 72,617, according to the office of Gov. Andy Beshear.

The new deaths reported Sunday included a 69-year-old man from Harlan County, a 71-year-old man from Jefferson County, a 90-year-old man from Logan County and an 80-year-old woman from Warren County, according to Beshear’s office.

Since the outbreak began, 1,209 people in Kentucky have died of COVID-19.

“Four more Kentucky families have now joined those who have been grieving lost loved ones since the first COVID-19 death was reported here in March,” Beshear said in Sunday’s release. “Far, far more individuals than we would ever want to lose, more than we’ve even lost in some foreign conflicts. This is serious.”

Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack reminded people in Sunday’s announcement that there is still no vaccine for COVID-19 and that people must wear a mask, space out and wash their hands to prevent the spread of the illness.

“This has not been a good week,” Stack said in the update. “The president of our nation, his wife and others in the White House – one of the most secure places in the entire world – have tested positive for COVID-19. Back home, Kentucky set yet another record high week for new cases for the second week in a row. We disregard this threat at our own peril.”

Some information, like positivity rate, is not available on Sundays because of limited reporting.