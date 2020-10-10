1,002 new coronavirus cases reported in Kentucky Saturday; 126 new cases in Lexington

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on the novel coronavirus pandemic in Kentucky in the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort, Ky., Monday, July 20, 2020. Lexington Herald-Leader

Kentucky reported 1,002 new cases of COVID-19 and seven more deaths Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The new cases bring the state’s total to 79,445. Deaths as a result of coronavirus total 1,249.

In Lexington, 126 new cases were reported Saturday, bringing Fayette County’s total to 9,279, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. The health department said 81 people from Fayette County have died.

The deaths reported statewide Saturday include a Hancock County man, 60; a Carter County man, 87; a Hardin County man, 80; a Harlan County woman, 58; a Daviess County woman, 91; and a Union County man and woman, ages 89 and 93, respectively.

As of Saturday, 652 Kentuckians were hospitalized with the virus, and 170 were in ICU, according to state data.

Of the coronavirus tests administered in Kentucky over the past seven days, 4.16 percent were positive.

“The number of positive cases is increasing at a troubling pace. We’ve had multiple week-over-week increases and we are at an all-time high here in Kentucky,” Beshear said in a news release. “Don’t fool around with this virus. Take steps to protect your health and the health of others: stay at least six feet from other people, wear a mask and wash your hands often.”